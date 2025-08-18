Dhurandhar: 120 Crew Members Of Ranveer Singh's Actioner Fall Sick On Set In Leh Due To Food Poisoning

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next highly anticipated movie, Dhurandhar, in the Leh district of Ladakh. Amid this, 120 crew members have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning. The crew was shooting at Patthar Sahib in Leh on Sunday, August 17, when the incident was reported. It is being said that around 600 people were served the food our of which 120 fell sick. Leh Police, along with the district administration and the food safety department, have reached the shooting location to collect the food samples for further tests. Further details are awaited.

All about Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. A month ago, they unveiled the first look at the movie, offering a glimpse of what fans can expect from the movie. In the teaser, Ranveer was shown in a raw and gory avatar, engaging in violent activity and killing people mercilessly. The video was packed with hard-hitting dialogues and gory scenes with a pinch of romance. It also offered a glimpse of Sanjay, Madhavan, Arjun and Akshaye's characters.

The film is set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, and the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas.