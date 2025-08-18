Grow Up, Kid: Apoorva Mukhija's Ex-beau Utsav Dahiya's Taylor Swift-like Exposé Shocks 'The Rebel Kid' Fans | Video

Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, is known for her big mouth, and this often lands her in trouble. The influencer is once again in the news, and this time because of her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya. The two dated for twenty weeks before breaking up in January this year. Apoorva dropped a post on her social media handle announcing her separation from Utsav. Following the split, Utsav stayed silent on the matter, but Apoorva kept bad-mouthing him indirectly through her posts. Now, months later, he has finally broken his silence by dedicating a Rhyme titled Cute Little Red Flags. Through the rhyme, he shared that Apoorva cheated on him while they were dating.

Apoorva Mukhija's ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, is back in the picture

Taking to his Instagram handle, Utsav shared a video along with a lengthy caption where he narrated his ordeal post his breakup with Apoorva. In the rhyme, we can hear Utsav singing "Pucha maine kyu 'ghatiya' duniya kai samne... kehti 'baby ye toh sab dhanda hai mere liye'" He further asked her to stop spreading lies about him cause he hasn't told the truth about her yet. As he continued, he sang, "Cheat karke pakde jaan pe jise sharam na aaye... apne dost ke saath failaayi thi tune jhooti kahaaniya." This hints that Apoorva cheated on Utsav while they were still dating, and this could be the reason behind their short-lived relationship.

He has also shared his side of the story in the caption. He shared how he asked Apoorva and her agency to stop "falsely paint" him as a cheater. However, he was told, "You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her". "Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others. Truth doesn't need 'followers', it stands on its own. Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se, but kisi ke baare mein jhoot bolna band karo. Baki logo ko life mein dhanke kaam karne do," an excerpt from his caption reads.

Towards the end, he just asked her to "grow up, kid".

Did Apoorva's BFF Rida Tharana like the post? Internet reacts to Utsav Dahiya's breakup song

Soon after he dropped the post, netizens flooded the comment section lauding Utsav for speaking up against Apoorva. They seem to enjoy how Apoorva and Utsav are washing their dirty laundry on the internet. Some even pointed out that Rida and her sister Huda, and Anunay Sood liked the post. Many even called him Taylor Swift, as the singer is known for making songs about her ex-boyfriends. "He made an entire song out of it, bro is Taylor fr😭 I love apoorva but bro loved how you call it out." Another wrote, "Life really said plot twist. Now she’s the Taylor Swift fan, but he’s done dropping breakup tracks." A user wrote, "Utsav in his Taylor Swift era." "I used to follow her, but after this breakup, the way she went around defaming everything with rida, I was like she got no class and I got no need to watch her on my feed," read a comment.

"Anunay liking this reel is diabolical 🤣🙆🏻‍♀️ I'm here for the DRAMA," read a comment.

Utsav took to the comment section and wrote, "Jisko jo comment karna hai kardo - mai ek hi baar mein de dunga sabka jawaab. mai agar itna patient raha hu toh thoda wait tum bhi karlo." He jokingly added, "Sabka jawaab dega re tera Faizal".

