Dhurandhar 2 Actor Gaurav Gera Reflects On Early Struggles, Shares 28-Year-Old Letter To Parents: Thank My 23-Year-Old Self For Staying Hopeful

Gaurav Gera has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the Dhurandhar franchise. The veteran actor played Mohammad Aalam, who helped Ranveer Singh's character in the film. Seeing the love his fans showered on him, the actor took to social media to recall his struggles in Mumbai and his journey to the top. The letter dates back to 1998 when a 23-year-old Gaurav Gera wrote to his parents informing them that nothing has materialised on the money front since he moved to Mumbai from Delhi, but assured them that he is doing well and soon things will pan out.

Guarav Gera's letter to his parents months after moving to Mumbai to pursue acting

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gaurav Gera shared photos of a handwritten letter he wrote to his parents in 1998. He opened the letter, assuring his parents that he is doing well and opened up about his day-to-day struggles. How in the morning he meets people for work and in the evening rehearses for a play. He also shared in detail his monthly expenses and encouraged his parents to grow the business. Towards the end of the letter, he explained to his parents that he must be struggling, but he still has a lot to learn, and it takes time for things to pan out. "Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn; it does take time to know the right people, so please understand. I'll be heavy on your pocket but trust me, not for long."

Reflecting on his journey, he wrote in the caption, "This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998 🥰 .. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai ❤️ this is 28 years ago .. so no emails , Letters ☺️.. of course after that lots tv , some films , ad films , musical play , Radio , TikTok , Reels .. been a lovely journey with ups and downs .. God has been kind ❤️.. but this 🎥 Dhurandhared .. dunno what future holds .. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful ❤️ and Ma Pa for endless support 🥰 #DhurandharTheRevenge."

A look at Gaurav Gera's career trajectory

Gaurav Gera started his career with the 2001 show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo and then went on to feature in the iconic show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, which raised him to fame. He has also featured in shows, such as Kohi Apna Sa, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Babban Bhai v/s Bimla Tai and Tota Weds Maina. Apart from TV shows, he has also starred in Bollywood, including Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, Neal 'n' Nikki, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

Advertisement

He made his comeback on the big screen with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in 2025, which earned him widespread praise. He was also seen in the sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19.