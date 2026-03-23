Updated 23 March 2026 at 08:05 IST
Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Baahubali's Lifetime Haul, Surpasses ₹450 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend
Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 4: The Hindi version is leading the chart by ₹107 crore, followed by the Telugu version ₹5.25 crore and the Tamil version ₹2.50 crore. Ranveer Singh starrer registered 83.50 overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller is performing well not just in India but also overseas. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is earning rave praise from the critics and audience. The film opened at ₹102.55 crore at the box office, and since then, the numbers spiked each day except Friday. The film has beaten Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali's lifetime collection. However, the real test will be on Monday, the first day of the working week, and it will decide the fate of the rest of the week.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹114.85 crore across 21,202 shows in India. Adding the four-day collection, the opening weekend total stands at ₹454.12 crore, while the gross collection is ₹541.97 crore (including premiere shows).
The Hindi version is leading the chart by ₹107 crore, followed by the Telugu version ₹5.25 crore and the Tamil version ₹2.50 crore. Dhurandhar The Revenge registered 83.50 overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday.
Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹149.35 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹691.32 crore.
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The film has crossed the domestic collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was holding all-time record for seven years. Dangal had earned ₹387 crore net. Not just this, the film also surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, which collected ₹421 crore in India.
Dhurandhar 2's day-wise record
Premiere Shows: ₹43 Crore
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Day 1: ₹102.55 Crore
Day 2: ₹80.72 Crore
Day 3: ₹113 Crore
Day 4: ₹114.85 Crore
In just four days, the film has neared the ₹500 crore mark. Seeing the pace, the film is likely to touch the ₹1000 crore mark by the end of the week. However, Monday will decide the fate of the opening week collection.
Apart from Ranveer, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Danish Iqbal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Yami Gautam made a cameo appearance in the film.
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Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 23 March 2026 at 08:05 IST