Dhurandhar Actor Vivek Sinha Clarifies He Is Not Pakistani Amid Massive Online Threats Over 'Terrosist' Role In Aditya Dhar's Directoral

Dhurandhar received unanimous acclaim for the gripping plot and impeccable performances by all actors. Ahead of the Dhurandhar 2 release on March 19, actor Vivek Sinha, who portrays the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the movie, took to his Instagram account to break the silence on receiving threats online. Sinha's spine-chilling ''Hindu darrpok quam hai' and ‘pados mein rehte hain’ dialogue appears in the first 15 seconds of the Dhurandhar 2 trailer as well. In a video message, the actor clarified that he is not a Pakistani and does not reside in Pakistan, and was only playing his part.

Vivek Sinha's message for Dhurandhar fans

Taking to his Instagram account, Vivek Sinha shared a video message in which he said, “Bhai, itna gussa, itne saare comments. Pata hai har comment mein kya ho raha hai? 'Teri shaql humein aatankwadi jaisi lag rahi hai', 'Mann kar raha hai ki screen ke andar ghuske maarte hain', 'Tune humein gussa dila diya'... Ek baat boloon? Itna achha laga na mujhe ye jo deshbhakti hai na hamare andar, salute hai isko. Ek keh raha hai, 'Tujhe Pakistan mein ghuskar maaroonga'. (Such anger, so many comments. Do you know what each comment says? 'You look like a terrorist', 'I feel like thrashing you through the screen', 'You have made us angry'... Should I tell you something? I salute this patriotism. One is saying, 'I'll come to Pakistan and beat you.'"



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The actor then clarified that he is not a Pakistani and belongs to Bijnor. He added that he is living in Mumbai. He added, “Ek keh rahi hain, 'Sir mera mann kar raha hai aapko do-chaar gaali de doon, aapne itna achha kaam kiya hai'. Aap gaali bhi de do, itna pyaar mil raha hai, thank you so much. One of you is saying, 'Sir I feel like abusing you because you have done such a good job in the film'. You can abuse me, too. I'm getting so much love).” He shared the video with the caption, “I am not a Pakistani”. Concluding the video, the actor urged his fans to watch Dhurandhar 2 on the big screens on March 19.

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