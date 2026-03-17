Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: ₹150 Crore Opening On The Cards For Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar Film On Lyari Gang War

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The Aditya Dhar directorial will hit the big screens on March 19 amid a massive anticipation from cinegoers. Limited shows of the movie will commence on March 18, with some multiplexes starting release day screenings as early as 2 am. The high demand has led to several showings of the movie being sold out in pre-sales, much before the actual release of the Ranveer Singh starrer. With such unprecedented hype, the revenge drama is sure to wreak havoc at the box office.

Can Dhurandhar 2 surpass the collection of Pushpa 2 to secure the highest Day 1 collection for any Indian movie?

Trade analyst and expert Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share the box office prediction for Dhurandhar 2 day 1. As per him, the movie will mint ₹35–40 Cr from the March 18 premiere shows alone. On the release date, Kadel predicts a ₹80-₹90 crore collection for the Ranveer Singh starrer. In the post, he also mentioned that the movie is likely to close the opening weekend with ₹500 crore in its kitty.

The release of Dhurandhar 2 coincides with the Eid weekend, which will help its business. However, the hype around the movie and the pre-release collection of the movie are enough for it to cement itself as a blockbuster. To become the highest opening Indian movie ever, Dhurandhar 2 will need to surpass the collection of Pushpa 2 (2024) of ₹164Cr.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells Over 6.25 Lakh Tickets In Advance Booking

Dhurandhar 2 is already profitable without selling a single ticket?

The success of Dhurandhar 2 seems to be independent of the release of the sequel. Owing to the massive business of the first part, the Aditya Dhar directorial has secured a staggering non-theatrical deal for the sequel, making the franchise run in profits without even hitting a single screen. As per Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 has secured a ₹245 Crore non-theatrical package, which includes an OTT deal, music rights and satellite rights of the movie.

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Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

The publication reported that Jio Hotstar has acquired streaming rights for the Ranveer Singh starrer for ₹150 Crore, while Star Network has bought the satellite rights for all languages in ₹50 Crore, and T-Series purchased the music rights in ₹45 Crore.



Also Read: Post Midnight Shows Added For Dhurandhar 2 Due To Unprecedented Hype!

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, Dhurandhar was initially planned and shot as a single film. However, given the scale and storyline, the makers decided to split it into parts. Consequently, most expenses of the film were made at once, with some additional reshoots and dubbing costs before the sequel's release. As per reports, all ticket sales from Dhurandhar 2 will add to the profits for the makers.

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