Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Collects ₹9 Crore For Paid Premiere, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka Register Highest Occupancy
Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The excitement around the film has translated into the box office collection as well.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: The anticipation for Aditya Dhar's directorial went off the charts following the trailer release on March 7. The movie trailer concluded with a note from the makers stating that bookings for the paid previews have commenced. The paid previews can be booked for March 18, a day before the film's release on March 19. The bookings for the paid previews have made history.
Dhurandhar 2 nears ₹9 crore in pre-sales
Bookings for the limited shows on select screens began for Dhurandhar 2 on March 18. Within hours of going live, the film went on a rampage. The Ranveer Singh starrer began trending on the ticketing app BookMyShow with over 7.5k to 10k tickets being sold every hour. As predicted by experts, the movie has sold over 1 Lac tickets in just 24 hours.
The mania of the movie is such that national chains have sold tickets of around ₹2500 in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed ₹7.74 Cr for the paid preview show alone. The major collection comes from the Hindi version of the film, followed by the Tamil and Telugu versions.
Dhurandhar 2 has marked a remarkable occupancy in the Southern states. Tamil Nadu registered a 20% occupoancy, followed by 16% in Karnataka, 11% in Andhra Pradesh and 14% in Telangana. Interestingly, this comes after the pan-India Kannada movie, Toxic, averted a clash with Dhurandhar 2. However, it must be noted that total theatre occupancy also depends on the number of screens and shows in various states. By collection, Dhurandhar 2 has sold the highest tickets for paid preview in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi. Full fledged advance booking of Dhurandhar 2 is expected to commence soon.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 8 March 2026 at 10:30 IST