Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi's Pictures As Ram-Sita Take the Internet By Storm, But There's A Catch

Ramayana is confirmed to be the most expensive Indian film to date. Director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame is adapting the mythological epic in two parts, with first installment set to release on Diwali this year, followed by part 2's release on Diwali 2027. The shooting for part 1 has wrapped up and currently post production is underway. Given the scale of the magnum opus and the anticipation surrounding it, the team has been very careful with on set security to prevent leaks. However, some purported images of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita are being widely circulated online.

Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali this year | Image: X

The images show Ranbir in his Prince of Ayodhya look and Sai as the princess of Mithila. Though the images look sharp and the actors exude divinity people will associate these characters with, these photos are not real but photoshopped. As per some social media posts, stills from the TV show Siya Ke Ram have been modified to appear like they are from Ramayana movie sets. Others claimed that they were AI generated.

It has also been reported that Ranbir is currently shooting for Ramayana: Part 2 in Mumbai. Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, is expected to join the sets later this month. Some major scenes after Sita's abduction and involving the "vanar sena" are expected to be filmed in this schedule.

Ramayana stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ranbir as Ram | Image: X

It has also been reported that some promotional material from Ramayana will be unveiled by the team on Ram Navmi. This will set the stage for the biggest film release in Indian cinema. As per producer Namit Malhotra, his production house and other investors will have funneled over ₹4000 crore in Ramayana duology by the time the two-part movie releases.