Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹24.54 Crore For Just Paid Preview Shows On March 18, Pre-Sales Yet To Begin Fully In India

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the makers have opened advance booking only for the preview shows (March 18), not for March 19 or the remaining days. The advance bookings are yet to open fully in India, yet the film has already grossed over ₹20 crore at the time of writing this article.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking for paid preview shows

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller has so far grossed ₹24.54 crore across 9115 shows in India. By this morning, the movie has sold 4.7 lakh tickets. Maximum has been earned in the Hindi 2D version (around 23.9 crore), whereas the Telugu 2D version has earned ₹26.76 lakh. The state that is leading in the pre-sales collection is Maharashtra with ₹6.47 crore in the bank (including all versions).

Not just in India, the film is on a rampage overseas. Ranveer starrer has already earned around $3 million in North America, including $1 million for the premiere shows. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to set a new record overseas. Adding both India and overseas collections, the worldwide advance booking gross is nearly ₹60 crore.

The whopping tale of Dhurandhar 2 tickets

Earlier, tickets of Pushpa 2, Stree 2 and Oppenheimer saw an unprecedented demand in India. Fans even purchased ₹3000 tickets for the Allu Arjun starrer. However, Dhurandhar 2 has broken this record as well. Mumbai's Borivali houses Sky City Mall, which boasts the Inox Megaplex.

The tickets for the 10:15 PM and 11:15 PM shows at PVR Insignia class range between ₹2900 and ₹3100. All 24 ‘recliner prime’ seats priced at ₹3100 at the 10:15 PM show have been sold out already. The houseful shows of Dhurandhar 2, despite the staggering ticket prices, speak highly of the movie's hype among cinegoers. Several multiplexes in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR have priced the movie tickets of Dhurandhar 2 over ₹2000 and surprisingly, all these shows are sold out. With such demand, experts believe that the Ranveer Singh starrer will easily cross ₹200 crore on the day of release. The movie has already amassed over ₹20 crore from ticket sales of March 18 shows.