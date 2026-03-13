Allu Sirish Unhappy With Dhurandhar Not Dubbed In Telugu, Says 'Huge Opportunity Missed, Should Learn From Animal'

Dhurandhar is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in India, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. Not just in Hindi, the film also dominated the pan-India market. The film was widely hailed by critics and the audience, owing to which the craze around the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is soaring. However, Allu Sirish seems unhappy and advised the makers to rethink their release strategy across South Indian languages. He opined that the Hindi films are missing out on a massive audience by not releasing dubbed versions in regional languages, particularly Telugu. He cited Dhurandhar's example and stated that Ranveer starrer missed a major opportunity in the Telugu-speaking market.

Hindi studios must learn from Animal: Allu Sirish

Speaking to Variety, Sirish shared his opinion that the way the Hindi audience has embraced Telugu films "without any bias" in the same way the Telugu audience and other regional language audiences are open to Hindi films. "There is no bias. This is all internet noise. The audience doesn’t care," he said.

Explaining his point, he gave the example of Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal, which was released in multiple languages and turned into a blockbuster. "I think Hindi filmmakers should put more focus on releasing their content here. Dhurandhar not being dubbed into Telugu, I think, was a huge opportunity missed. Imagine how much more business it could have done and how many more eyeballs it could have reached had it been released in Telugu also," Sirish continued.

“I feel like the Hindi studios should be more proactive in releasing their content here and not treat it as a one-off activity. I think they should learn a little from Animal’s playbook, because the Telugu version here also collected a sizable amount," he added.

Just like Dhurandhar, the sequel is also releasing in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is hitting the theatres next week on March 19.