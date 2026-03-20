Dhurandhar 2 After-Party: Ranveer Singh Dances To Fa9la, Poses With 'Slapping Queen' Saumya Tandon

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, made a promising start at the box office. The spy-thriller, which is a sequel to Dhurandhar, earned ₹102.55 crore in India. After receiving positive reviews from the audience, the team broke into celebration. Following a screening on Thursday, the makers hosted an intimate bash with the cast and crew, including Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Jubin Nautiyal. Photos and videos from the same are going viral on the internet, showing the cast having a blast celebrating their film.

Ranveer Sing breaks into dance at Dhurandhar 2 after-party

In a video going viral on the internet, Ranveer can be seen dancing to a hit track, Fa9la, from the first installment. The song originally featured Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

Saumya Tandon also shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse into the intimate party. She also penned a long note, revealing that Ranveer calls her 'slapping queen'. The actress further shared that she has a brief screen presence in the second installment and in that too, she is slapping Ranveer Singh, following the death of Rehman Dakait.

She started by writing, "The madness in the party post the film screening with Dhurandhars. Congratulations to you all for making history. And the man behind it @adityadharfilms and the dhurandhar himself @ranveersingh (who was telling me all want to be slapped by me and then made me the slapping queen 🤣).

Advertisement

"The super talented @yamigautam and the man who casted me @castingchhabra and the rising star @saraarjunn and the unbelievable music which took this film to another level @shashwatology, the hotties @krystledsouza and @ayeshaakhanofficial. Old friend @manavgohil . The hottest looking badass @rampal72 and dearest @therakeshbedi. The incredible voices @jubin_nautiyal @bombayrockers, @magicshruti the woman who styled us all with so much love @smriti.schauhan," she continued.

Saumya concluded by writing, "I am there just for a scene, but watch the film."

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1