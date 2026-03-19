Dhurandhar 2 Effect! Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Collects Less Than Half Of They Call Him OG On Day 1

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit the big screens on March 19 on Ugadi. It is competing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states and overseas and seems like UBS may have locked itself in a competition it simply cannot win. Citing the huge demand for Dhurandhar in regional languages, the sequel was to release in dubbed versions too. However, the team failed to deliver prints in regional languages across India on time. Despite this, fans in various territories are watching Dhurandhar 2 in Hindi with English subtitles. In the Telugu states, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stood majorly affected by this Bollywood release.

Pawan Kalyan's film stumbles in face of major competition

UBS minted ₹31.50 crore on day 1 in India. It only released in Telugu and in this region too, it is facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2. Pawan Kalyan's last release They Call Him OG minted ₹63.75 crore on day 1 last year, becoming Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener. UBS has not been able to match up to the numbers OG did and the crazy demand for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the reason. The screen count of UBS has also been reduced due to Dhurandhar 2's insane demand in South Indian states. Since UBS has a long weekend release, it could pick up some momentum in the coming days. However, Ranveer Singh's film seems like a mammoth it can't win against at the box office.

Harish Shankar has directed Ustaad Bhagat Singh | Image: X

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