Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Ranveer Singh Starrer Likely To Surpass ₹100 Crore Mark, Mints ₹75.23 Crore

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer is performing well at the box office in India. The film is running across 8,928 shows today, March 19, and so far it has earned over ₹30 crore. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has already broken the preview shows collection records by beating They Call Him OG. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the audience is flocking to the theatre to watch how Ranveer's character seeks revenge.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹32.23 crore so far. Adding the preview show collection, the total stands at ₹75.23 crore in India. In Hindi, the film has earned ₹30.55 crore, followed by the Telugu version ₹1.06 crore. The final figures will be updated later tonight.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹43 crore on Wednesday, while the total gross stands at ₹51.60 crore in India. The spy thriller could have earned much more than the total had it been released in Kannada and Malayalam versions. The film witnessed the widest-ever paid preview screening with 9000 shows across 6000 screens.

Despite that, the sequel was able to create a new record and able to beat Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. The film reportedly held the previous record of earning between ₹21-₹25 crore from previews.

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Two post-credit scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Movie buffs who watched the preview show of Dhurandhar 2 revealed that director Aditya Dhar has added a surprise towards the end of the movie. While the director hinted at it, to everyone's surprise, there were two post-credit scenes. So those who were able to watch both informed the fellow audience to be seated till the screen goes blank. However, none revealed what the two credit scenes are about. It seems we will have to visit the theatre to find out the surprise Dhar has planned for us.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Danish Iqubal. To everyone's surprise, Danish Iqubal played the role of Bade Sahab aka Dawood Ibrahim.