Updated 19 March 2026 at 14:35 IST
Weekend Binge-watch List: Chiraiya, Jazz City, Deadloch Season 2, Amor Animal And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
From Jazz City and Chiraiya to Kasaragod Embassy, check out the complete list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Jazz City and Chiraiya to Kasaragod Embassy, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.
Jazz City
A Bengali-language historical thriller series, helmed by Soumik Sen, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The series explores the espionage and political intrigue unfolding within Kolkata's Park Street jazz club scene. The show will stream today, March 19.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Chiraiya
Divya Dutta starrer explores sensitive issues around marriage and consent. The six-episode social drama aims to spark conversations about marital rights and gender justice. The show will stream from March 20.
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Where to watch: JioHotstar
Deadloch Season 2
The critically acclaimed Australian crime comedy marks the return of detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami). In the upcoming season, they will be heading to a new town. The first two episodes of the show will drop on March 20.
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Where to watch: Prime Video
Kasaragod Embassy
Malayalam series stars Kabir Duhan Singh in the lead role. The plot revolves around a fake passport racket and its takedown. It will debut online on March 20.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Amor Animal
Starring Valentina Zenere, Franco Masini and Inés Estévez, the show revolves around Kaia and Nico and how their love unleashes a gang war. It will stream on March 20.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.
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Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 14:35 IST