Weekend Binge-watch List: Chiraiya, Jazz City, Deadloch Season 2, Amor Animal And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Jazz City and Chiraiya to Kasaragod Embassy, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Jazz City

A Bengali-language historical thriller series, helmed by Soumik Sen, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The series explores the espionage and political intrigue unfolding within Kolkata's Park Street jazz club scene. The show will stream today, March 19.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Chiraiya

Divya Dutta starrer explores sensitive issues around marriage and consent. The six-episode social drama aims to spark conversations about marital rights and gender justice. The show will stream from March 20.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Deadloch Season 2

The critically acclaimed Australian crime comedy marks the return of detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami). In the upcoming season, they will be heading to a new town. The first two episodes of the show will drop on March 20.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Kasaragod Embassy

Malayalam series stars Kabir Duhan Singh in the lead role. The plot revolves around a fake passport racket and its takedown. It will debut online on March 20.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Amor Animal

Starring Valentina Zenere, Franco Masini and Inés Estévez, the show revolves around Kaia and Nico and how their love unleashes a gang war. It will stream on March 20.