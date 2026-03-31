Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Major Drop On 2nd Monday, Mints Only ₹25.30 Crore, But Beats KGF Chapter 2

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer is unstoppable in India and overseas. The film is currently in its second week of release and continues to rake in money and create new records in India. However, the film witnessed a major 62.8 per cent drop on the second Monday, the lowest collection since its release. Despite the drop, the film's net total collection (India) was able to beat several films' Hindi version and lifetime business, thereby creating a new record altogether.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 12

According to Sacnilk, the film earned only ₹25.30 crore at the box office in India across 17,614 shows. Adding the 12th-day collection, the net total stands at ₹872.17 crore and gross collections at ₹1,042.23 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹8 crore on Monday, taking the total overseas gross to ₹350 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹1,392.23 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge registered 24.92 overall occupancy on Monday in India, with maximum reported in Bengaluru (32.3 per cent).

Dhurandhar The Revenge creates a new record at the box office

With the domestic collection, Dhurandhar 2 has beaten Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (earned ₹859.70 crore). Dhurandhar 2 has also surpassed the lifetime haul of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR (earned ₹782.20 crore), and the Hindi collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (₹812.14 crore).

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The film is yet to beat Dhurandhar, which earned ₹895 crore in India, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (earned ₹1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Telugu Version (₹1,234.10 crore).

Dhurandhar The Revenge full movie uploaded on YouTube

Several netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to alert director Aditya Dhar and team to take action against the full Dhurandhar The Revenge movie being uploaded on YouTube. The concerns seem to be addressed by the makers, and the video has been taken down. A click on the channel shows the video being removed. It remains unclear if the removal happened after the makers' intervention or the streamers' action against copyrighting.