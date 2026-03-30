Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Bengali Actor's Final Moments From Bholebaba Paar Karega Set Surface Online Days After His Fatal Drowning

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: The tragic demise of the Bengali actor has left his fans and followers in complete shock. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. The 43-year-old actor was shooting for the film Bholebaba Paar Karega at the time.

Days after the tragic demise of the actor, a video of him from the film set is going viral on social media. The video is said to have captured Rahul's final moments before he lost his life in a drowning incident. In the video, the actor, seemingly in costume, was seen shooting for his scenes on the road, while a camera crew stood beside him. His female co-lead was also seen in the frame with Rahul.

For the unversed, it is being reported that Rahul Banerjee concluded his scenes while shooting for Bholebaba Paar Karega and headed over to the neighbouring Talsari Beach. When the actor did not return for a long time, the cast and crew of the film went in search and noticed him drowning. His body was later pulled out of the water, and he was declared dead at the time.



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However, the police officers investigating the case found that both Rahul and his co-actor, Sweta Mishra, were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved. Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken. Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter.



Also Read: Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee Dies At 43 After Drowning At Odisha Beach

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