Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Unstoppable, Surpasses ₹1000 Crore Mark In 3rd Weekend

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer is roaring in India and has witnessed a spike in collections in the third weekend, all thanks to the festive weekend. The film registered 12.1 per cent growth from Saturday's collection of ₹25.65 crore. As the film has collected over ₹1000 crore in its 3rd weekend, it is close to beating Allu Arjun's Telugu version of Pushpa 2 (₹1,234.10 crore). Dhurandhar 2 revived Bollywood's dull box office and made sure it shone the brightest this year.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 18

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹28.75 crore across 14,229 shows in India. Adding the 18th-day collection, the net total stands at ₹1,013.77 crore and gross at ₹1,213.74 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹7 crore, taking the gross total to ₹392 crore.

Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹1,605.74 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge registered an overall 40.29 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (63.5 per cent).

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge's terror in Indian cinema

Owing to the successful run of Ranveer Singh's starrer, several films have postponed their release, and the latest to do so is Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on April 10, but now it will debut on the silver screen on April 17, with paid-preview shows starting at 9 AM on April 16. Ram Charan's Peddi and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit have also postponed their March release.

Coming back to Dhurandhar 2, the film also starred R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera in pivotal roles. It released in the theatres on March 19 and is still enjoying the footfall in the theatres.