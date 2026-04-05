Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal To Welcome First Child After 2 Years Of Marriage? Actress' Mother Poonam Sinha Breaks Silence

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence. They kept the wedding small, with only close friends and family present. Later, they held a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. Soon after the wedding, rumours about a pregnancy began to spread online.

In 2025, Lootera actress sparked pregnancy rumours after she attended a Mumbai event in a striking red outfit. Many people speculated that she was covering a baby bump with her hand. However, the couple later laughed off the rumours. Now, Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, has responded to the speculation.

During an interaction with Instant Bollywood at an event, Poonam spoke about the moment she welcomed her daughter Sonakshi into their lives. She said, “Woh moment toh sabse accha moment tha humari life ka jab humare ghar mein betiya aayi. Mujhe lagta hai zindagi betiya ke bagair kuch hai hi nahi. Betiya ka hona bahut zaruri hai (That was the most beautiful moment of our lives, when daughters came into our home. I feel life is nothing without daughters. Having daughters is very important).”

She also responded to the rumours about Sonakshi’s pregnancy and said, “Pata nahi kitni baar nani bana diya humko. Lekin chalo, woh khushi bhi humko milegi, zaroor milegi woh khushi (I don’t know how many times they’ve already made me a grandmother. But that happiness will come to us too, and it definitely will).”

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Before this, when rumours suggested that Sonakshi was pregnant, she shared striking pictures on Instagram and wrote a witty note to dismiss the speculation. The note read, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali.”

Zaheer also made a playful comment on the rumours.