Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ranveer Singh Starrer Slows Down On Friday, Mints ₹27.08 Crore

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer broke the record on the first day by earning over ₹100 crore in India. While the second day was expected to witness a spike in the collection, the morning collection slowed down. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie serves as a sequel to the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, co-starring Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹27.08 crore on the second day of the release. The film earned maximum in the Hindi version, ₹26.19 crore, followed by the Telugu version, ₹75 lakh and Tamil version, ₹14 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions are yet to start the business on the second day. Adding the second-day collection, the total stands at ₹172.63 crore so far. The final figures will be updated later tonight. Dhurandhar The Revenge witnessed an overall 36.54 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday morning.

On the first day, the film earned ₹102.55 crore in India and in the preview shows, it earned ₹43 crore.

Who played Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar The Revenge?

Bade Sahab's character, which is inspired by don Dawood Ibrahim, was portrayed by Danish Iqbal. The story presents Iqbal's character as the mastermind working behind the scenes, making him one of the most compelling figures in the franchise.

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Who is Danish Iqbal?

He is an actor, director, and trainer. He was brought up in Allahabad. He trained at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), where he built a strong foundation in acting. Audiences in Indian theatre widely respect him for his intense, character-driven performances. Over the years, he has worked on several web series and films. Recently, he played Dilshad Mirza in Maharani 2, K.C. Majumdar in Nana Patekar’s Sankalp, and Liaqat in Haq. He has also appeared in Faraaz and Aakhri Sach.

However, it was Dhurandhar The Revenge that brought him into the spotlight.