BTS Concert: Gwanghwamun Square In Seoul Transforms Into Mega Stage Ahead Of Historic Comeback, First Glimpse Goes Viral

Iconic K-pop group BTS is all set for their comeback live performance. The septet will perform at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, marking their first show together after a four-year hiatus. The venue is ready for the grand show, and the first photos from the site have already appeared on social media.

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Viral photos and videos show a grand entrance set up for BTS’ concert at Gwanghwamun Square. Reports say around 22,000 fans attending the event will enter through this giant, illuminated gate. About two lakh BTS fans who did not get tickets are expected to gather around the venue to enjoy the concert. Organisers have also installed large screens for these ARMY members.

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The ARIRANG world tour marks a historic reunion for BTS, as the members return as a full group after nearly four years. The tour will cover 34 cities with a total of 82 shows, starting with opening performances in Goyang and Tokyo. For millions of fans, known as ARMY, the tour represents the band’s strong return to the global stage.

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Authorities in Seoul have made extensive security arrangements. According to The Guardian, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will deploy around 6,500 officers on the day of the event, including more than 70 riot police units, to manage crowds and maintain safety. The Seoul city government will also deploy 3,400 personnel, along with 102 fire trucks and 803 firefighters stationed around the venue.

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About the BTS SWIM Song from their ARIRANG album

BTS dropped their fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, along with the music video for the title track SWIM, which is a full English song. Filmed in Lisbon, the video shows RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as voyagers moving through the waves of life. This idea reflects their journey, as the group endured one of the longest hiatuses in K-pop history and returned stronger, still moving forward.

The album features 14 tracks. It opens with “Body to Body” and includes songs such as “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0,” “No. 29”, “Merry Go Round,” “NORMAL,” “Like Animals,” “they don’t know ’bout us,” “One More Night,” “Please,” and ends with the anthem “Into the Sun.”