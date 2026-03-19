Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Preview Show: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats They Call Him OG Records, Earns ₹43 Crore

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the film released on March 18 with preview shows in selected theatres. While the film officially debuted worldwide on March 19, preview screenings began in India on the evening of Wednesday at 5 PM. Originally, the film was set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, the Tamil and Telugu screenings started later at 9 PM, while the Malayalam and Kannada shows were unfortunately cancelled. Despite these issues, the film has still managed to achieve a record at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 preview shows the collection

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹43 crore on Wednesday, while the total gross stands at ₹51.60 crore in India. The film largely collected in the Hindi version as the majority of dubbed preview shows were either rescheduled or cancelled. The spy thriller could have earned much more than the total had it been released in Kannada and Malayalam versions. The film witnessed the widest-ever paid preview screening with 9000 shows across 6000 screens.

Despite that, the sequel was able to create a new record and able to beat Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. The film reportedly held the previous record of earning between ₹21-₹25 crore from previews.

With this, the film has also broken Dhurandhar's opening day record of ₹33 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

So far, the film has collected ₹17.07 crore in India across 8,928 shows. The maximum is minted in Hindi ₹16.12 crore, followed by Telugu ₹60 lakh and Tamil ₹33 lakh. The numbers are expected to rise over the day. Adding preview shows collection, the total stands at ₹68.67 crore, so far. Seeing the pace, the film is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore mark on the opening day.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.