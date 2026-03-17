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  • Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Likely To See Phenomenal Start, Mints ₹21 Crore For March 19 And Surpasses ₹40 Crore Mark For Preview Shows

Updated 17 March 2026 at 11:51 IST

Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Likely To See Phenomenal Start, Mints ₹21 Crore For March 19 And Surpasses ₹40 Crore Mark For Preview Shows

Day 1 Advance Booking: Adding both premiere and opening day collection, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned ₹57.1 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace, the film might end up making a record on the first day, earning over ₹100 crore.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
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dhurandhar 2 the revenge day 1 advance booking | Image: Social Media

Dhurandhar The Revenge Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar. Ahead of the release, the makers have finally opened the advance window for March 19 and the remaining days, allowing fans to book the movie tickets who were unable to secure a seat for the preview shows on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹21.11 crore with over 4.8 lakh tickets sold across 15000+ shows in India for the opening day, March 19. The maximum tickets have been sold in Maharashtra, minting ₹5.8 crore in the pre-sales.

For the premiere on March 18, the film has minted ₹35.99 crore across 10+ shows. Maximum has been earned in Maharashtra with ₹8.67 crore in the bank.

Adding both premiere and opening day collection, the film has so far earned ₹57.1 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace, the film might end up making a record on the opening day, earning over ₹100 crore.

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Overseas, the total pre-sales are around ₹65 crore for the weekend, as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 post-midnight shows added

Owing to the high demand and craze around Dhurandhar 2, the theatre owners in metro cities like Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad have added post-midnight shows. These cities have already opened 2 AM shows on Thursday. In Mumbai, several theatres are leading the charge with multiple screenings scheduled between 2:15 AM and 5:30 AM. According to Sacnilk, more screens are expected to join this 24-hour screening model over the next 48 hours.

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With more shows being added, this will also help the movie's business and might end up creating a record on the opening weekend.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, the film is slated to hit the theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 

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Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 17 March 2026 at 11:51 IST