Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi's New Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke From KD The Devil Slammed Over Vulgar Lyrics, Angry Armaan Malik Calls It 'New Low'

Dhruva Sarja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama KD: The Devil. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked, and songs are the best way to keep the audience engaged. Speaking of which, the makers unveiled the third song of the movie, which has created a heavy buzz on the internet, but not in a positive way. Recently, the Hindi version of the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was released with a lyrical video. It was on Monday that the song gained traction, with singers including Armaan Malik and netizens slamming the makers over the 'vulgar lyrics'.

Armaan Malik expressed disappointment over the lyrics of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Taking to his X handle, Armaan shared his opinion on the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke and called the lyrics "new low". He wrote, "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low."

He reacted to a fan's post asking, "Who is approving these lyrics? How are singers agreeing to sing this?" and replied, "I am genuinely at a loss of words. Wish I could unhear it."

The Hindi version of the song is sung by Mangli, the lyrics are penned by Raqeeb Alam, while the music is composed by Arjun Janya.

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Not just in Hindi, the lyrics are seemingly objectionable in the original language, Kannada as well. Hindi and Kannada-speaking audiences are also questioning the lyrics of the song.

Netizens ask the government to take action

Taking to the comment section of both Hindi and Kannada, the fans expressed their disappointment and asked the government to take action on the same. "I really demand the government to take action on this , this kind of things are very bad for society and young minds," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "And they cancelled Samay Raina 😅, iske sath kya hona chahiye waise?" A third user compared Sanjay Dutt's character to Dhurandhar's SP Chaudhary and wrote, " S.P Chaudary Aslam in parallel universe."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

A Kannada user wrote, "I never thought such a dirty song would be in a Prem movie... Wow..." Another user wrote, "Where have the lawyers and women's association activists gone now?" A third user wrote, "If there was a literary award for the best pornographic film of the year, would it be given to this one?"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

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