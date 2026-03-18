Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's Highest Opening Record?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and ahead of it, movie buffs are busy booking their tickets in advance to watch the movie on the very first day of the release. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to earn over ₹100 crore on the opening day, and if this happens, then it will be the first film of 2026 to have such a phenomenal start.

Dhurandhar The Revenge Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹29.61 crore in advance, selling over 7 lakh tickets across 19+ thousand shows in India. The maximum has been earned in Maharashtra, ₹7.79 crore. In the preview shows, the film has minted ₹42.71 crore in the advance. Adding both, the total stands at ₹72 crore (early estimates). The numbers are slated to change as a day is left for the film to hit the theatres.

Overseas, the film has roughly earned over ₹75 crore for the weekend.

With high demand in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the theatre owners have added post-midnight shows. This will help the business and is expected to challenge all-time opening records.

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Dhurandhar 2 receives an A certificate by CBFC

CBFC issued a certificate, but not without a series of modifications and deletions in the interest of the public. According to the official censor report, Dhurandhar 2 is 15 minutes longer than the first installment. The run time is 229 minutes and 06 seconds, which translates to 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds. With this, Aditya Dhar's directorial has become the longest mainstream film in recent history.

Along with this, several abusive words were replaced or muted; reduced the visuals of hitting the head with a hammer, beheading and kicking. The officials also replaced the name and corrected dates of demonetisation in subtitles, corrected English subtitles as per dialogues and deleted the inappropriate text.