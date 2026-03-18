Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Release To Face Delay? Reports Claim Second Half Of The Film Yet To Reach Theatres

The craze of Dhurandhar 2 is off the charts in India as well as overseas markets. Tickets have been sold out for the Ranveer Singh starrer's premiere shows and opening weekend in North America, much before the release. However, some social media pages suggest that the Aditya Dhar directorial might face some delay in premiere due to last-minute edits by the team, which led to late content delivery of the movie.

‘Last-minute edits' to push Dhurandhar 2 overseas premiere?

As per the X (formerly Twitter) account, Venky Box Office, the second half of Dhurandhar 2 is yet to reach North American exhibitors. As per the report, the delay is due to some last-minute re-edits by Aditya Dhar and team. The post also suggests that theatres which rely on electronic delivery systems might still be able to premiere the movie, but multiplexes which depend on hard disks are likely to face delay and postponement of the premiere shows. Some other reports also claim that while the prints of the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 have been received, the content for other languages is yet to arrive.



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However, it must be noted that the movie makers or the production house have not confirmed or notified about any delay in the movie's premieres in India or overseas. There are no reported delays in the film's release in India. Premiere shows of Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens today, March 18, from 5 PM, while full-fledged screenings of the movie will begin from tomorrow.



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Directed as a continuation of the franchise's story, Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Singh reprise his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates deep inside the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal. The first film also featured Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait.