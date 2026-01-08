Dhurandhar 2 Effect! Akshay Kumar Starrer Bhooth Bangla Pushed To May 2026 Release, Makers Confirm

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film of 2026, Bhooth Bangla, has finally got the release date. Marking Akshay's first film of the year, the horror-comedy drama was supposed to hit the theatres in April, but after witnessing Dhurandhar's dominance at the box office, the makers decided to push it a month ahead to give space to Dhurandhar 2.

Bhooth Bangla to release on...

The official Instagram page of Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster of Bhooth Bangla with a new release date. The film will not hit the theatres on May 15, 2026. "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas," read the caption.

The film marks Akshay's seventh collaboration with director Priyadarshan. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in lead roles, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and Asrani in supporting roles.

Why was Bhooth Bangla pushed to May 2026?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which released in early December 2025, has left a lasting impact not just at the box office but also in the Indian cinema. The movie is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and highest highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Now, with the second instalment announced, the industry is believing that it will create the same magic at the box office. So, to give space for Dhurandhar 2 to grow, the makers probably postponed the release date from April to May. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the theatres on March 19.

More about Bhooth Bangla

The story of Bhooth Bangla reportedly revolves around a mysterious haunted house and the chaos surrounding it. The film aims to revive the classic slapstick-meets-horror tone associated with the director’s earlier iconic films.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, under the banner Balaji Telefilms.