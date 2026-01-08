Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 7: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's War Film Shy Of Reaching ₹25 Crore Mark In Opening Week

Ikkis Box Office Collection: It's been a week since Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama released in the theatres. The movie opened to positive reviews but couldn't rake in numbers, owing to dominions of Dhurandhar in domestic markets. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award. The plot centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

Ikkis box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Ikkis minted ₹1.15 crore at the box office on Wednesday. Adding the seven-day collection, the total stands at ₹24.25 crore at the box office in India. Ikkis had an overall 8.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported during evening shows (9.90 per cent). The region where a higher percentage of occupancy was registered was Chennai (12.75 per cent).

Apart from Agastya and Dharmendra, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia (marking her acting debut), Sikandar Kher and Vivaan Shah. It marks the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89.

Agastya Nanda calls playing Arun Khetarpal 'most special character'

Agastya is not on social media, so his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared a gratitude note on behalf of her brother on Instagram, thanking the Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Ikkis' set and wrote, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you Arun Khetarpal....Love, Agastya. (sic)"

What's next for Agastya Nanda?

The actor, who made his acting debut with Netflix's original The Archies, is receiving rave praise for his performance in the recently released Ikkis. The actor is yet to announce his next project.