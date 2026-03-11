Dhurandhar 2 Is Heading Towards Becoming Biggest Premiere Grosser In India, Advance Booking Nears ₹20 Crore Mark For Paid Preview Shows On March 18

Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is over a week away from hitting the theatres, with preview shows on March 18. The makers have opened the advanced window for the preview show, and the audience is going berserk despite the hike in prices.

(A screengrab from Dhurandhar 2 trailer | Image: YouTube)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹18.78 crore for paid preview shows. In Hindi 2D, the film has sold 3.2 lakh tickets across 7965 shows in India. Maximum tickets have been sold in Maharashtra, with the state collecting ₹5.01 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace of the collection for the preview shows, the film is going to become the biggest premiere grosser in India.

Not just in India, the film has piqued excitement among the overseas audience. In the USA and Canada, the film raked in around $750K from premiere shows, and advance booking for opening day crossed $1 million.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film's business benefited from the trailer, which was released on Saturday. Since then, fans are going gaga over the performance of the actor, cast, background score and dialogues.

All about Dhurandhar 2

The around 4-minute teaser offers a glimpse into the world of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who helped with the information from Pakistan to India. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 19, clashing with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Earlier, Yash's Toxic was also supposed to release on the same day, but the makers averted the clash owing to Middle East tensions.