Dhurandhar 2 Not Backing Out Of Box Office Clash With Yash's Toxic, Aditya Dhar Reconfirms Eid Release Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel

After the blockbuster and unprecedented success of Dhurandhar, all eyes are on its sequel Dhurandhar: Revenge. There were talks of the epic spy thriller saga being divided into two parts before the release of the first installment on December 5. All speculation was rested when the title of the sequel was revealed in the post-credits scene. The makers also confirmed that part 2 will arrive on March 19 in multiple languages, coinciding with the Eid holiday.

However, Dhurandhar 2 is not the only biggie that is eyeing Eid release this year. While Battle Of Galwan and Dhamaal 4 did not book Eid slot due to Dhurandhar 2, Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairytale For Grown-Ups is sticking to its previously announced release of March 19, effectively making it a two-way clash at the box office.

While Toxic is not backing down from a big screen face-off, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has also confirmed that his sequel will also arrive as planned. Reports are simultaneously doing the rounds that the trailer of Dhurandhar is being cut by Aditya and additional work on the edit is being completed.

Aditya reaffirmed March 19 as Dhurandhar sequel's release date on his Instagram stories. Reacting to a viewer's review of the Ranveer Singh and Akashye Khanna starrer, the director wrote, "See you in cinemas March 19." The Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash is now inevitable and fireworks are expected at the box office, come Eid.

