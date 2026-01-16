Like John Abraham, Will Vikrant Massey Show Off Six Pack Abs In Dostana 2? 12th Fail Star Reveals On Republic Bharat Sangam

The sequel to Dostana was greenlit back in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in leading roles. The movie went on the floors but reported creative differences led to a fallout between Kartik and the producers, eventually leading to his exit from the much-hyped project. 6 years down the line, Dostana 2 has been revived with Vikrant and Lakshya in the main roles. Appearing on Republic Bharat Sangam, the 12th Fail star shared that he is currently prepping for the movie and the team is expected to begin shoot soon.

While Vikrant has primarily been associated with serious roles, Dostana 2 will certainly be a breakaway from the genre of films he has mostly featured in. The original film, released in 2008, featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The film's theme and it's heartfelt and comic approach to homosexuality was well received and Dostana became an instant hit. In the sequel, the team is expected to amp up the fun quotient. The film also featured John, Priyanka and guest star Shilpa Shetty showing off their chiseled beach bods. Will Vikrant bulk up for the role?

Advertisement