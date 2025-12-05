Dhurandhar 2 To Clash With Toxic And Dhamaal 4, Makers Reveal Release Date And Title In Post-Credits Scene

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 Vs Dhamaal 4: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is getting blasting reviews since morning. With the premiere, it is now official that the Ranveer Singh starrer will continue with Part Two. The sequel is also arriving much sooner than expected and will clash with Yash’s Toxic and Dhamaal 4, coinciding with Eid in 2026. In the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar, the makers confirmed the release date of Dhurandhar 2 and officially titled Part 2 - Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 Release date out

The makers have confirmed the sequel to the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun starrer for a 2026 release. Dhurandhar 2 will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, barely three months after the first film. While the December release faced no major box office clash, Dhurandhar Part 2 will compete with Yash's Toxic from the South and Bollywood’s Dhamaal 4 in March.

The first film runs for more than 3 hours and 30 minutes, and now everyone is waiting to see the length of the second part. Early reactions to Dhurandhar have been positive. Viewers are praising Ranveer for his "explosive" performance, and many are calling the film a high-voltage action thriller with an engaging story.

Many reports also suggest that Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix once its theatrical run ends, although the makers have not made an official announcement yet.

All About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has secured one of the widest releases for a recent Hindi film, hitting 5,000 screens across India.

The film sold more than 2.6 lakh advance tickets for its opening day in India, earning ₹9.23 crore gross, with ₹45 lakh coming from the IMAX version. After a short dip in pre-sales, Dhurandhar bounced back on Thursday and positioned itself for a strong opening weekend. As per the details on IMDb, the action thriller draws inspiration from true events linked to the underworld. It also carries a patriotic backdrop and follows the story of 'The Unknown Men'.

