TV Star Rahul Vaidya Spends ₹4.2 Lakh, Nia Sharma ₹54K On Domestic Travel: Celebs React To IndiGo Flights Delay

Frequent flight delays and cancellations on several IndiGo routes have sparked strong reactions online, with celebrities also adding their voices to the discussion. On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled more than 100 flights, leaving thousands of travellers across the country panicked and distressed. Telugu actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Mahesh Babu’s stepbrother, was also impacted by the bug and shared his frustration on social media on Wednesday. Actor Jay Bhanushali, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, and singer Rahul Vaidya were among the celebs who suffered a similar fate on Thursday.

Celebrities shared several Instagram Stories to describe their first-hand experience of the ordeal.

Taking to his X handle, Naresh shared a video of several passengers crowding around the closed boarding gates, along with another clip of himself wearing a mask. He wrote, “The fun of Flying ended in the 90s. Reached in time at HYD Indigo terminal at 8:15 AM. All Indigo flights delayed. Packed food by then to eat in the flight. Shopping & rush back to see a full scale battle between the ground crew and passenger. Filth.”

Rahul Vaidya, who travelled from Goa to Mumbai, posted a series of Instagram Stories to describe his first-hand experience.

He first posted a tired selfie and wrote, "One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight... and still don't know how we are going to reach there!" In his second story, Rahul added, “These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay... and now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me.”

Television actress Nia Sharma also spent ₹54 thousand on a domestic flight. In a series of posts, she wrote, “My boarding pass is for 54k... and it's domestic travel.”

Both shared their experiences on Instagram stories. Jay Bhanushali wrote, “After so many hours of travel I deserve to be welcomed with this song.. Thank you Indigo for the unplanned extended trip."

Aly Goni also posted a video asking people not to misbehave with the ground staff, saying they have no authority and are simply trying to fix the situation.