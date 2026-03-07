Dhurandhar 2 Runtime Confirmed At 3 Hours 55 Minutes As Per BMS Listing, Fans Gear Up For 'Epic Revenge'

Dhurandhar was one of the longest Hindi films made to date. Now, it's Part 2: The Revenge has edged past it with its epic 3 hours and 55 minutes runtime. Preview bookings for March 18 have gone live on BookMyShow (ticketing app). The listing mentions that the upcoming sequel, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge, will break its own record with a runtime of nearly four hours. The makers have also confirmed the film’s release for March 19, just ahead of Eid.

For those who do not know, this is also the longest Bollywood film in the last 17 years. Jodhaa Akbar, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, had a runtime of 3 hours and 33 minutes in 2008. Later, Dhurandhar was released in 2025 with a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, which sparked debate for a long duration. Now, the second part has exceeded it by another 21 minutes.

The film’s lengthy runtime has surprised many people and left several potential viewers unsure about watching the epic espionage saga in cinemas.

However, given the mammoth success of the first instalment, the excitement for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still sky high. The movie was supposed to clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office in India and international markets. However, citing the conflict in the Middle East nations, Toxic has now been postponed to June 4, paving the way for a solo release for Dhurandhar 2.

The trailer of the upcoming movie was also revealed today and is packed with high-octane action sequences and bloodshed, just like the first instalment. The background score is another remix version of an iconic song. However, they haven't revealed Sahib, or whether Yami Gautam is making a cameo appearance in the film. Soon after the trailer was released, the fans flooded the comment section on YouTube praising the direction, music and performance of the actors.