Dhurandhar 2: Be The First To Book Tickets In India, Here's When Advance Booking Open For Ranveer Singh Starrer

Dhurandhar 2 Tickets In India: Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are all set to unleash the unprecedented with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The second part of the spy thriller saga is all set to storm the theatres on March 19, on the occasion of Eid. Given the mammoth success of the first installment, the excitement for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is sky high. The movie was supposed to clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office in India and international markets. However, citing the conflict in the Middle East nations, Toxic has now been postponed to June 4, paving the way for a solo release for Dhurandhar 2.

The trailer of the upcoming movie has been confirmed to release on March 7. Fans are eager to know when the advance booking opens in India so that they can get hands on the tickets as early as possible.

When to book Dhurandhar 2 tickets in India?

Ticket sale for Dhurandhar 2 open on March 7 in India across national chains and key multiplexes, immediately after the trailer of the film is released, a report in Pinkvilla stated. Since the trailer is dropping at 11:01 am on Saturday, ticket sale is expected to go live soon after. The bookings will open with a provisional censor certificate while the final CBFC formalities get cleared out before the film rolls out on March 19. This makes the Dhurandhar sequel one of the first Hindi movies to open advances nearly two weeks before its release.

Dhurandhar sequel will release on March 19 | Image: X

Ticket prices to be higher than usual for Dhurandhar 2

It has also been reported that the ticket price for Dhurandhar 2 will be 15-20% higher than normal rates. As per various circulating reports, the runtime of the movie is nearly four hours. Some reports have mentioned that the epic runtime of The Revenge is 3 hours and 55 minutes, which is nearly 30 minutes longer than the first part.