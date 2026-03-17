Dhurandhar 2 Shows Start At 2 am On March 19, Post Midnight Screenings Added As Ranveer Singh Starrer Nears ₹100 Crore In Advance Booking Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is arguably one of the most hyped Bollywood movies in the history of cinema. Releasing on March 19, with premiere shows on March 18, the movie is likely to pick up the story from where the first part left off in December 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel has already breached several records at the box office. In a rare occurrence, the movie now has 24-hour shows.

Dhurandhar 2 shows starts early and go on past midnight

The Dhurandhar 2 makers had announced limited premiere shows for the movie along with the trailer release. Limited shows of the Ranveer Singh starrer will begin at 5 PM on March 18. From the preview shows alone, the film has generated ₹40.70 crore (including block seats).

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, owing to the massive demand for the movie, theatres have started exhibiting shows as early as 1:55 am on March 19. In some Mumbai multiplexes, shows for Dhurandhar 2 will run 24-hours round the clock. As per the publication, 8 Mumbai theatres have opened bookings between 12:00 am and 6:00 am on March 19, a rare occurrence for Bollywood movies. The report also suggested that not just in Mumbai, similar show timings have been approved in Pune and Ahmedabad.



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The impact of Dhurandhar 2 is such that Mumbai's famous Maratha Mandir has postponed the show timing of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, which has been running in the iconic theatre for 26 years. A source told the publication, “The first part of Dhurandhar was 3 hours and 34 minutes long. Accordingly, DDLJ was shifted to 10:30 am, while Dhurandhar’s shows were scheduled at 2:15 pm, 6:00 pm and 9:45 pm. A similar adjustment had also happened during Pushpa 2 and Animal, both of which had similar runtimes. However, this is probably the first time in years that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be screened as early as 10:00 am.” The round the clocked shows for Dhruandhar 2 is a testament to the hype around the movie.