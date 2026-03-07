Dhurandhar 2 Ticket Prices Soar Beyond ₹2000 In Delhi And Mumbai As Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s Movie Begins Preview Bookings

The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was unveiled by Aditya Dhar a few hours ago, and it has already begun making waves on the internet. Following the trailer launch, advance booking has also opened for Ranveer Singh’s epic espionage saga’s paid previews on March 18. Like part 1, The Revenge ticket prices for premium shows in metropolitan cities have risen to over ₹2000.

Advance booking for the paid previews has opened on BookMyShow. Ticket prices in theatres across Mumbai and Delhi start at ₹300 for the cheapest seats and go up to ₹2000 for the most expensive ones. In several theatres, seats are already filling up quickly.

According to 123 Telugu, Dhurandhar 2 sold more than 40,000 tickets in PIC (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis) within just a few hours of sales going live, generating nearly ₹5 crore. Interestingly, Hyderabad has recorded the highest ticket sales so far, showing that the Bollywood biggie is ready to create a box office storm in the Nizam region.

These figures only reflect the paid previews, while advance bookings for the opening day and the weekend have not started yet. Once those bookings open, the surge in ticket sales is expected to rise to another level.

Dhurandhar 2 was earlier set to clash with Yash's Toxic. However, a few days ago, the makers of Toxic announced that they would postpone the film because the US–Iran conflict has made its release in the Middle East uncertain.

Now, Dhurandhar The Revenge will arrive with a solo release, which has increased the excitement even more.

