Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Box Office Clash: Yash 'Irked' With Makers Of Ranveer Singh's Film, Says Bollywood 'Doesn't Have Communication Culture' - Report

A major box office clash is unlocking in March 2026 as Kannada star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge are all set to release on the same date. Amid the growing buzz, fresh reports say that despite frequent rumours about Toxic facing delays, Yash has stayed firm on the March 19 date. He has refused to back down, making this one of the year’s most talked-about cinematic showdowns.

According to Variety India, a source close to Yash told them that the actor is “irked” with the makers of Dhurandhar for not telling him they planned to release their film on the same day. He also refuses to delay his own film’s release.

As per the reports, a source close to the publication says Yash trusts the strength of his film and does not feel threatened by Dhurandhar 2. Because of this, he has decided not to postpone the release. The publication mentioned in words that, “‘Toxic’ was officially announced three years ago in December 2023. His fans have since been waiting to see him on screen. Yash doesn’t want to back off and disappoint his fans.”

The report also suggests that Yash feels unhappy with the Dhurandhar team, stating, “‘Toxic’ announced its release date in March last year. If ‘Dhurandhar 2’ was coming on the same date, they should have at least given him a courtesy call. The team feels that the Hindi film industry doesn’t have the culture of communication that is common in the southern industries.”

Already, a review of the Toxic trailer has been shared online and is being widely circulated. According to Umair Sandhu, Toxic trailer is good and from the looks of it, the movie may end up grossing over ₹1000 crore at the box office. He also noted that Dhurandhar 2 will face tough competition from Toxic, come Eid.

"Just saw #Toxic Trailer at Censor Board today. It got A Ratings by censor. MINDBLOWING! #Yash is simply NEXT LEVEL ! He is One Man Show in Indian Cinema today. 1000 cr Done. #Dhurandhar2 will face tough competition (sic)," read the post praising Toxic trailer.

