Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam Rounds Up The Cast Of Bollywood's Biggest Franchise?

Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dar and his team unveiled the sequel’s teaser at 12:12 PM this morning across social media. The release came amid strong anticipation from fans and excited cinegoers awaiting Dhurandhar 2, which arrives on March 19. However, the first-look teaser received mixed reactions from netizens. As per the latest reports, Yami Gautam will be seen in a special cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

As per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the publication, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”

The makers have not responded to these reports or confirmed whether they are true. However, fans remain excited about the possibility of Yami Gautam joining Dhurandhar 2.

In Kaabil, Yami portrayed a blind woman who fought for justice with quiet strength. She later stepped into the role of an intelligence officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Bala, she explored social issues with warmth and sensitivity. Her powerful performances in thrillers such as A Thursday, Dasvi, Article 370, and HAQ showcased her intensity and left a strong impression.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest films of 2025 with a commanding box office run. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film crossed the ₹1000 crore mark, achieving a major milestone. Some viewers praised the director for maintaining suspense in Dhurandhar 2, while others criticised him for offering nothing new in the first glimpse of the sequel.