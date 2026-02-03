Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: After Bahraini Rapper Flipperachi, Aditya Dhar Directorial Features Song By Another Non-Indian Artist

As promised by the makers, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released at 12:12 PM on Tuesday. The teaser of Aditya Dhar's directorial sequel was met with a mixed response on social media. While some appreciated the director for choosing suspense over spoilers, others berated him for not showing anything new in the first glimpse of the sequel. Amid this, all netizens sang unanimous praise of the song used in the backdrop of the 1 minute 13 second teaser while Ranveer Singh's Hamza goes on a rampage.

What song is used in the Dhurandhar 2 teaser?

Eagle-eyed fans took to social media accounts to discuss the music used in the teaser of Dhurandhar 2. While Shashwat Sachdev is credited with handling the music and background score of the movie, a song by Doja Cat was played in a part of the film's teaser. Fans identified the track as AAAHH MEN! by Doja Cat from her new album Vie. The part is now being reshared across social media with users appreciating the maker's choice. It remains unknown if the song, or a part of it, will be used in the actual movie as well.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Teaser: Ranveer Singh Unleashes Blood Bath

Music is an integral part of Dhurandhar movies. The original movie also featured tracks that went viral on social media and continue to top charts. While Sashwat Sachdev and his tracks earned massive applause, one particular song that became an overnight sensation was Fa9La.

Advertisement