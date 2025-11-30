Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1 Crore Mark In Just A Few Hours After Tickets Go On Sale

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Aditya Dhar's multi-starrer is all set to release on the big screens on December 5. Set in the world of espionage and secret agents at war in India and Pakistan, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna. For long, there has been speculation that Dhurandhar is inspired by the real-life heroics of Major Mohit Sharma, but Aditya has clarified that it's not true. Meanwhile, the family of Major Mohit has dragged the makers to court over unofficially making the movie on the Kupwara martyr without their or the Indian Army's consent.

In the midst of this controversy, the advance booking of the film opened in limited screens on Sunday (November 30). The full-fledged pre-sales are expected to begin on Monday. With limited screens offering Dhurandhar tickets, the initial response has been good.

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has sold 2,755 tickets from 1,366 shows that are now open for booking. At an Average Ticket Price of ₹325, the collections are ₹15.78 lakh. With block seats, the biz so far has been ₹1.12 crore. The Ranveer starrer is expected to cross the pre-sales figures of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and score the biggest advance booking numbers for a Hindi film this year. This is will give Dhurandhar the much-needed momentum at box office before it releases.

Meanwhile, the team has planned a big album launch event in Mumbai on December 1. As per the censor certification awarded to Dhurandhar, its runtime is over 3 hours and 30 minutes, making it one of the longest Bollywood movies in recent time. It is also being reported that the movie will be released in two parts.