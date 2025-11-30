Deepika Padukone To Play A Ghost In MHCU? Rumours Rife About Her Featuring In 2 Movies

Deepika Padukone has been in the news this year over her exit from two of the biggest upcoming movies - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. It is said that the actress' “demands” from the production houses included a hefty salary for her roles and limited working hours on set so that she has enough time to focus on her family and daughter Dua. However, the teams chose to go forward without her. Meanwhile, Deepika has signed on to feature in Allu Arjun and Atlee's sci-fi, fantasy film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, and Sidharth Anand's multi-starrer King.

Deepika's upcoming movies are with Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan | Image: X

She has also sparked rumours about her possible involvement in the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) in not one but two upcoming projects. Deepika was recently spotted at Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office in Mumbai, sparking rumours of a collab. After the meeting went down, it is now being reported that Deepika is being circled for the role of a ghost in the horror comedy franchise.

Advertisement

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2 and Munjya last year, Maddock Films has not only announced its horror comedy slate but is also roping in bigger and more mainstream stars for exciting roles in the franchise's biggest projects that are lined up. Akshay Kumar featured in a cameo role in Stree 2 and is attached to play a major role in the MHCU going forth. The recently released Thamma featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. The upcoming Shakti Shalini will feature Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame.

8 new movies are part of the MHCU | Image: X

With big stars showing eagerness to be a part of the MHCU, it could be that Deepika may say yes to featuring in the franchise. However, even though formal talks between the production house and the actress have begun, nothing is official yet. Moreover, Deepika is said to have asked for the scripts of the two upcoming MHCU projects she is being eyed for.