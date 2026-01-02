Dhurandhar Asserts Box Office Dominance Overseas Despite Ban In Gulf Countries, Collects Over ₹260 Crore In 4 Weeks

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar ended the 2025 Bollywood box office on an unprecedented high. The movie started out slow, but as positive word of mouth picked up strongly, not only did it end up entering the ₹1000 crore club and became the highest grossing movie of the year, but also washed out any other releases that came in its way, barring Avatar: Fire And Ash, which has managed to do ₹150 crore+ nett collection in India, banking on the franchise factor. Meanwhile, Hindi films that released post Dhurandhar - Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - all got crushed and suffered total washout at the ticket window.

While its India numbers are inching towards the ₹750 crore mark, overseas too, Dhurandhar has performed very well. The spy thriller did not release in the Gulf region due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative. Dhurandhar's overseas distributor confirmed that the film did not receive clearance from the censor boards in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. Despite losing out of 6 key territories in the international circuit, as per a report in Box Office India, the overseas collection of Dhurandhar currently stands at $29.50 million (approx ₹264 crore) after four weeks. The biz is more than recent Bollywood hits like Sanju, Padmaavat, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dhoom 3, Dilwale, PK, Sultan and more.

Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh feature in the leading roles in Dhurandhar | Image: X