Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's Thriller Outperforms Avatar Fire And Ash On Its Release Day

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer has shattered all expectations ever since its release on December 5. Despite being an ‘A’ rated movie and being released only in Hindi in times of pan-Indian projects, the Aditya Dhar directorial has continued its rampage at the box office. The espionage thriller has marched into the third week of its theatrical run with collections still over ₹22 crore.





Avatar: Fire and Ash released on 15th day of Dhurandhar's theatrical run | Image: X

Dhurandhar inches closer to ₹500 crore at Indian box office despite new releases

What makes the movie even more historic is that it has outperformed Hollywood biggie, Avatar: Fire and Ash (₹19.95 Cr). The James Cameron directoral released on December 19 and was one of the most anticipated movies of the year and of the franchise. However, the Bollywood thriller emerged as the top choice of cinegoers despite the new release.



On the third Friday of release (day 15), Dhurandhar raked in ₹22.50, as per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing. The collection is likely to witness growth after the late-night shows. With ₹483 crore collection, the Aditya Dhar directorial has defied all odds. The film has shattered over 25 box office records already.



Dhurandhar emerges as highest grossing IMAX movie in India ever in just 2-weeks

Hollywood's Avatar: Fire and Ash took over the IMAX screens across India upon release on December 19. This gave Dhurandhar only 2-weeks run on the premium screening format. However, the movie has recorded history in itself.



Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Madhavan | Image: X