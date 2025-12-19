Updated 19 December 2025 at 22:33 IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's Thriller Outperforms Avatar Fire And Ash On Its Release Day
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The stellar run of the Ranveer Singh's thriller film knows no bound. The movie has held solid despite the new, bigger releases.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer has shattered all expectations ever since its release on December 5. Despite being an ‘A’ rated movie and being released only in Hindi in times of pan-Indian projects, the Aditya Dhar directorial has continued its rampage at the box office. The espionage thriller has marched into the third week of its theatrical run with collections still over ₹22 crore.
Dhurandhar inches closer to ₹500 crore at Indian box office despite new releases
What makes the movie even more historic is that it has outperformed Hollywood biggie, Avatar: Fire and Ash (₹19.95 Cr). The James Cameron directoral released on December 19 and was one of the most anticipated movies of the year and of the franchise. However, the Bollywood thriller emerged as the top choice of cinegoers despite the new release.
Also Read: Pakistanis Are Obsessing Over Dhurandhar, And Here's The Proof
On the third Friday of release (day 15), Dhurandhar raked in ₹22.50, as per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing. The collection is likely to witness growth after the late-night shows. With ₹483 crore collection, the Aditya Dhar directorial has defied all odds. The film has shattered over 25 box office records already.
Also Read: Bollywood Fans Have A Lucratrive Reason To Watch Avatar 3 In Theatres
Dhurandhar emerges as highest grossing IMAX movie in India ever in just 2-weeks
Hollywood's Avatar: Fire and Ash took over the IMAX screens across India upon release on December 19. This gave Dhurandhar only 2-weeks run on the premium screening format. However, the movie has recorded history in itself.
Advertisement
In just two weeks, Dhurandhar grossed ₹16.50 crore from the IMAX format alone. This made the film one of the highest-grossing Indian films on IMAX, surpassing Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Trade experts and industry insiders claim that Dhurandhar can potentially gross over ₹600 crore at the box office in India alone.
Also Read: Avatar 3 Falls Dramatically Short Of Prequel's Day 1 Collection In India
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 22:33 IST