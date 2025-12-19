Avatar Fire And Ash In India: Bollywood Fans Have A Lucratrive Reason To Watch The James Cameron Movie On Big Screens

James Cameron is back with another December wonder with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third movie in the franchise. The much-anticipated project follows Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Coming from the ace director and the most talked about movies of all time, the buzz for the third part is naturally high. Cinegoers have flocked to the big screens since the first shows to witness the spectacle by the auteur.

Amid the massive fanfare, Avatar: Fire And Ash brings with it a special surprise for Bollywood fans. In India, the James Cameron film will be screened along with glimpses and trailers of some of the most anticipated movies. A special glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been attached to the prints of Avatar 3. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi movie's first glimpse was officially unvieled on July 3, this year. However, witnessing the glimpse on the big screen would definitely be a one-of-a-kind experience. Social media users who caught the early shows of the Hollywood biggie have been sharing the Ramayana glimpse from the theatre. The movie is one of the most anticipated projects of next year and will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026.



Not just Ramayana, the teaser of Hanuman – The Eternal will also be attached with Avatar: Fire and Ash. The glimpse of the movie is not yet out digitally, hence it makes the big screen trip even more special. As per reports, the movie, which is made purely using AI, will hit screens on April 2 next year.



Along with Ramayana and Hanuman- The Eternal, the exclusive teaser of Marvel's tentpole film Avengers: Doomsday was also screened in select formats of Avatar: Fire and Ash.