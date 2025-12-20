Republic World
Updated 20 December 2025 at 23:52 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh Starrer Hits Unimaginable Figures In Third Weekend To Enter ₹500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar storm at the box office has swept away movies like Tere Ishk Mein and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 already. Its latest victim is the Hollywood release Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Devasheesh Pandey
Akshaye Khanna's scene with Bahraini track Fa9la playing in the background has gone viral from Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna's scene with Bahraini track Fa9la playing in the background has gone viral from Dhurandhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy thriller has turned out to be a box office juggernaut. The movie collected close to ₹200 crore in its first week and over ₹240 crore in its second week. Riding on positive word of mouth, Dhurandhar is performing extraordinarily well in its third weekend too despite the much awaited Avatar: Fire And Ash running in cinema halls alongside it.

Dhurandhar 3rd weekend to be bigger than first weekend?

Dhurandhar minted ₹103 crore in its first weekend. The second weekend collection for the film was ₹143 crore. The third weekend is also solid, with the Aditya Dhar directorial collecting ₹22.5 crore on its third Friday (December 19) and ₹33 crore on Saturday (December 20). While it won't match the 2nd weekend biz, Dhurandhar will certainly look to equal its 1st weekend numbers or at least hit another ₹100 crore weekend.

Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh play an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan | Image: X

The spy thriller is also the fastest Bollywood film to collect ₹500 crore in India. It achieved this feat in 15 days. It has surpassed the record previously held by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which collected ₹505 crore in 18 days of its release. Stree 2 collected ₹503 crore in 22 days of release.

Dhurandhar crushes Avatar 3 in India

Dhurandhar storm at the box office has swept away movies like Tere Ishk Mein and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 already. Its latest victim is the Hollywood release Avatar: Fire And Ash. The Hollywood release opened to ₹19 crore on December 19, way below ₹50 crore gross collection of its sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water in 2022. Avatar 3 fell behind Dhurandhar on its second day too, collecting ₹22.50 crore in all languages as opposed to latter's impressive ₹33 crore haul.  

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 20 December 2025 at 23:51 IST