Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh Starrer Hits Unimaginable Figures In Third Weekend To Enter ₹500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy thriller has turned out to be a box office juggernaut. The movie collected close to ₹200 crore in its first week and over ₹240 crore in its second week. Riding on positive word of mouth, Dhurandhar is performing extraordinarily well in its third weekend too despite the much awaited Avatar: Fire And Ash running in cinema halls alongside it.

Dhurandhar 3rd weekend to be bigger than first weekend?

Dhurandhar minted ₹103 crore in its first weekend. The second weekend collection for the film was ₹143 crore. The third weekend is also solid, with the Aditya Dhar directorial collecting ₹22.5 crore on its third Friday (December 19) and ₹33 crore on Saturday (December 20). While it won't match the 2nd weekend biz, Dhurandhar will certainly look to equal its 1st weekend numbers or at least hit another ₹100 crore weekend.

Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh play an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan | Image: X

The spy thriller is also the fastest Bollywood film to collect ₹500 crore in India. It achieved this feat in 15 days. It has surpassed the record previously held by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which collected ₹505 crore in 18 days of its release. Stree 2 collected ₹503 crore in 22 days of release.

Dhurandhar crushes Avatar 3 in India

Dhurandhar storm at the box office has swept away movies like Tere Ishk Mein and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 already. Its latest victim is the Hollywood release Avatar: Fire And Ash. The Hollywood release opened to ₹19 crore on December 19, way below ₹50 crore gross collection of its sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water in 2022. Avatar 3 fell behind Dhurandhar on its second day too, collecting ₹22.50 crore in all languages as opposed to latter's impressive ₹33 crore haul.