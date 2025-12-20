In Dhurandhar, 'Hamza' Ranveer Singh Calls Youngsters Partying In Karachi 'Burger Bacche', What Does It Mean?

Dhurandhar: The Ranveer Singh starrer hit the big screens on December 25. Despite the three-week theatrical run, the movie continues to be the top trend on social media. Reels and posts around the movie are still cropping up from every nook and corner. Dialogues, scenes and songs from the movie have been widely dissected by netizens. In one particular scene, ‘Hamza’ Ranveer Singh could be heard tipping the police about a high-profile party in which Minister Jameel's daughter, Yalina, is also present. Explaining to the cops, he says, ‘Burger bachho ki party ho rahi hai’. What exactly does he mean by this? The term comes up in another scene where he is predicting that Yalina's father will get her married to a ‘burger boy’.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a scene from Dhurandhar | Image: X

What does ‘burger bache’ mean?

While inciting a chuckle, the term is not used as comic relief in Dhurandhar. The film carefully weaves the word into a storyline that is already intensely calling out the socio-political climate of the country. The word ‘burger bache’ is used as a derogatory term in Pakistan to look down upon people who come from privilege.



Also Read: TMMTMTTM: All Changes Made By CBFC In Kartik-Ananya's Christmas Release

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar | Image: X

However, the significance of ‘burger’ goes beyond privilege. On its face value, the food item signifies something foreign and not known to the locals as their tradition. It is ideally used for an English-speaking, amenities-affording, well-dressed individual who lives a life only privilege can buy. More than the material things, ‘burger’ people are usually those who are not in touch with their roots and culture. Someone who adopts a Western lifestyle better than their local ways of being. It is used for the kind of people who remain elusive of the problems faced by the general public. Keeping up with bills, unruly roads, inconvenient public transport, inflation, and the collapse of the system seldom impacts them.



Also Read: BTS Jungkook Caught Vaping On Camera? Live Video Goes Viral

Sara Arjun with director Aditya Dhar in Dhurandhar | Image: X

When used in Dhurandhar, the term is referred to by Hamza to the likes of the Minister's daugther, who, though in the service of the public, live very little of the ground reality. He refers to the children of the elite, who would rather spend their time partying at nightclubs than work their way out of debt. In its most literal term, ‘burger bache' is a group of people who would choose to eat a fast food item like a burger rather than the regular kebabs, shawarma and other street food like the rest of the country.



Also Read: Amid Sara Arjun Kissing Row, Rakesh Makes Shubhangi Uncomfortable