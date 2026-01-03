Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Film Registers Single-digit Collection For The First Time A Month After Release

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh headliner hit the big screens on December 5. Since then, the movie has been running in houseful theatres with some cinegoers returning to cinemas more than once. With every passing day, the movie has been shattering box office records and reaching new milestones. After a stellar run, the movie has collected a single-digit earning for the first time on its 29th day of release.

Dhurandhar slows down ahead of the fifth weekend

Dhurandhar has already become the top-grossing Bollywood movie of all time, beating the likes of Jawan, Pathaan, Chhaava and Stree 2. The movie has also surpassed the collection of Pushpa 2 Hindi to become the highest-grossing movie in the Hindi language ever. After a four-week theatrical run, Dhurandhar has amassed a total of ₹ 747.75 Cr.

Despite not slowing down with new releases, working days and long runtime, Dhurandhar has now begun to amass lower business at the box office. The movie minted ₹8.75 crore on the fifth Friday (January 3), marking the first time the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned less than ₹10 crore ever since its release. However, it remains to be seen if the same can be sustained for a longer time. Given the non-working weekends, the film's collection is expected to get a boost again. Dhurandhar faces little competition from Ikkis and Avatar: Fire and Ash.



Dhurandhar tops BookMyShow's highest ticket-selling Bollywood movie



A large part of the Dhurandhar business came from the online ticket aggregating platforms like BookMyShow. As per the platform, the Ranveer Singh starrer has beaten Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the Bollywood movie with the most tickets sold on the platform. According to the report, the movie has sold over 13 million tickets on the app so far.



