'No More Remakes For Me', Says Siddhant Chaturvedi After Dhadak 2 Box Office Failiure

Speculations were rife about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta coming together for the remake of the Telugu movie Dear Comrade. The original movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles. The Gully Boy fame took to his Instagram stories to clarify that he is not a part of any such project. The actress also urged her fans and followers to wait for official confirmation and not spread rumours.

No remakes for me anymore: Siddhant Chaturvedi

On January 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a news report claiming that he is a part of the remake of Dear Comrade. The actor clarified, "Just to clarify, guys, this isn’t true.” He added, “No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect. Thank you.” He did, however, express his interest in working with Pratibha on an original project: “Anyhow, I’d love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward.”



A screengrab of Siddhant Chaturvedi's post | Image: Instagram

His confession of not being a part of remakes comes after the recent release of Dhadak 2. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film was a remake of the Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal. The movie, while widely appreciated by critics, failed to perform well at the box office. Its release was also contentious, with several scenes from the movie being chopped off by the censor board.



Pratibha Ranta also issues a clarification

A screengrab of Pratibha Ranta's post | Image: Instagram

An hour after Siddhanth's post, the Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta also took to her Instagram account to share an update on the movie. She wrote, “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement. This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion. I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter.” With her post, Pratibha neither confirmed nor denied the reports of her involvement in the project.



