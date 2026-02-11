Dhurandhar Box Office Success Pushes Ranveer Singh's Pralay Budget To Shockingly High Figures

After Dhurandhar became the highest grossing Indian film in a single language, Ranveer Singh's professional choices are being closely eyed by fans. The Bollywood star was supposed to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which was officially greenlit in August 2023. However, after no new updates came, many believed that the movie was shelved. Farhan, in several recent interviews, hinted that the project was on the cards with Ranveer. However, of late, reports have been rife that the Befikre star has exited Don 3 after waiting for it to move forward. This has also prompted legal woes for Ranveer and Farhan's Excel Entertainment.

While Ranveer's next, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to release on March 19 amid sky high anticipation, it is his immediate next that has sparked various speculations.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to release on March 19 | Image: X

As per reports, he has signed on to feature in Jai Mehta's zombie thriller Pralay. The movie is set to go on the floors in May this year, and currently, pre-production is underway. It is also being speculated that Kalyani Priyadarshan of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra fame, who is also the highest grossing actor in Mollywood, has been signed on to feature in this project.

Now, new reports have surfaced about Pralay's budget. It is said that the movie is being planned on a budget of ₹300 crore+, making it the most expensive movie starring Ranveer. The fact that it comes after the success of Dhurandhar shows that investors are keen on going big on Ranveer's name as returns are guaranteed.

