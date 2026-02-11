After Lukewarm Response To Dhurandhar The Revenge Teaser, Aditya Dhar Sets Song And Trailer Release Dates To 'Further The Hype'

The release date of Bollywood's most hyped film in the recent times - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - is fast approaching. Apart from witnessing what the blockbuster duo of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have in store with the sequel, fans are eagerly awaiting its box office clash with Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Both movies will take over the screens on March 19 and the anticipation surrounding this clash is such that all releases near this date have been pushed.

The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the title reveal of the upcoming spy thriller happened recently amid much hype. However, fans were left disappointed after realising that the same footage that was shown as a tease for Dhurandhar 2 at the ending of the first movie was used in the official teaser, with a new background score. Fans felt "cheated" as no new footage was shown in Dhurandhar: The Revenge official teaser and now, all eyes are on the trailer of the movie.

After the teaser drop, the team is all set to release a song and a trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, timeline of which has been revealed in a new report. As per Bollywood Hungama, a song will be revealed first, in February, followed by the trailer drop in early March, post Holi.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19 | Image: X

“There’s a tremendous demand for the trailer of the sequel. However, fans will have to wait for some time. In February, the makers plan to release a song. This track is quite promising and expected to further the hype for Dhurandhar: The Revenge," a source shared, adding, “As for the trailer, it’ll be released in March after Holi. As of now, the makers plan to launch it on Thursday, March 5, in a grand fashion, just like last time. However, the exact date of the trailer launch will be confirmed in a few weeks.”

